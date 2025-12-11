International migration: October 2025 – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

International migration: October 2025 – information release

10 December 2025

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the October 2025 year compared with the October 2024 year were:



migrant arrivals: 136,100 (± 1,400), down 10 percent

migrant departures: 124,100 (± 1,100), up 7 percent

annual net migration: gain of 11,900 (± 1,700), compared with a gain of 35,400 (± 300).

