Ardie Savea reigns supreme at New Zealand Rugby Awards

Ardie Savea’s performances across the year, in which he brought up his 100th Test, has seen him named the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year and All Blacks Player of the Year at the New Zealand Rugby Awards.

On the back of his superb season with Moana Pasifika, he was also named Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson said Savea had a level of consistency that is unmatched.

“He keeps raising the bar for what’s possible on an individual level, and brings his inspirational leadership to every environment. He is massively respected domestically and internationally.”

Meanwhile, superstar Braxton Sorensen-McGee added two more awards to her outstanding debut year.

After winning World Rugby’s Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, the 19-year-old was named Black Ferns Player of the Year and New Zealand Age Grade Player of the Year.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (Ngāpuhi/Ngāti Kahu ki Whaingaroa/Ngāti Porou) also took home multiple awards, winning Super Rugby Aupiki Player of the Year and the Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year, acknowledging her on-field performance as well as being a role model for Māori within rugby.

The Black Ferns Sevens took out both Team of the Year and Coach of the Year, Cory Sweeney claiming the latter for a sixth time.

Rob Penney and Willie Walker were acknowledged as men’s and women’s Coach of the Year respectively, while Maggie Cogger-Orr was named Referee of the Year for the first time.

Full list of awards:

Fans Try of the Year –

Matt Fleming (Westlake Boys High School)

Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year –

Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika)

Super Rugby Aupiki Player of the Year –

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (Blues)

Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year –

Tone Ng Shiu

Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year –

Jorja Miller

New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year –

Braxton Sorensen-McGee (Auckland)

Rugby Club of the Year –

Waimate Rugby Football Club (South Canterbury)

Charles Monro Volunteer of the Year –

Jodi Taylor (Strath Taieri Rugby Club, Otago)

Community Impact Award –

Peter Hastings (Bay of Plenty)

Duane Monkley Medal (Bunnings Warehouse NPC Player of the Year) –

Josh Jacomb (Taranaki)

Fiao’o Faamausili Medal (Farah Palmer Cup presented by Bunnings Warehouse Player of the Year) –

Taufa Bason (Auckland)

Ian Kirkpatrick Medal (Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Player of the Year) –

Keanu Taumata (Poverty Bay)

New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year –

Maggie Cogger-Orr (Auckland)

Men’s Coach of the Year –

Rob Penney (Crusaders)

Men’s Team of the Year –

Crusaders

Women’s Coach of the Year –

Willie Walker

Women’s Team of the Year –

Blues

New Zealand Coach of the Year –

Cory Sweeney

Team of the Year –

Black Ferns Sevens

Māori Player of the Year –

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (Ngāpuhi/Ngāti Kahu ki Whaingaroa/Ngāti Porou)

All Blacks Player of the Year –

Ardie Savea

Black Ferns Player of the Year –

Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year –

Ardie Savea

