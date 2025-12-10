What spurred Don McGlashan to tell off Chris Bishop at the AMAs?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Earlier this year Don McGlashan made headlines when he had a spat with National Party MP and Cabinet minister Chris Bishop at the Aotearoa Music Awards.

“I didn’t know who he was… I heard all this fury and somebody complaining and then Stan Walker did his big piece, with a lot of hikoi imagery and a lot of flags waving, and the whole audience stood up, it was this marvellous, heartfelt moment,” McGlashan tells 30 with Guyon Espiner.

“And there was somebody yelling, ‘What a load of crap. This is performative. What a load of bullshit.’ And I thought, you know, I’ve had 40 years or so of dealing with unruly hecklers in New Zealand… I didn’t know who it was. I turned around and said, ‘Shut up, you dickhead.’ And then he looked at me and said, ‘What’d you say to me?’ And I realised who it was.

Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz

