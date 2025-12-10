Water Safety – Auckland Risk Is Real, Particularly at West Coast Beaches – Take Extra Care This Summer

Source: Water Safety New Zealand

Water Safety New Zealand is urging Aucklanders and visitors to recognise the danger posed by the region’s high-risk water locations. Over the past decade, a stubborn pattern continues with 39% of drowning fatalities in Auckland occurring at known “blackspot” locations – areas identified as particularly dangerous.

The risk at the region’s West Coast Beaches can’t be ignored, particularly over summer – our highest risk drowning season where 43% of our drownings occur.

“The risk is real,” says Water Safety New Zealand CE, Glen Scanlon.

“Auckland’s West Coast beaches are famous for their wild, rugged beauty, black sand, and strong surf and attract both locals and tourists – but it’s crucial to really understand the dangers of these locations. The risk is consistent and not to be underestimated.”

Known high-risk West Coast locations include Karekare Beach, Piha Beach, Te Henga (Bethells Beach), Muriwai Beach and Karioitahi Beach.

“We want everyone of all ages and backgrounds to have fun, safe experiences this summer. But, making it home from a day out means taking the right precautions. People must make the right decisions and understand their own abilities. High-risk locations are not accidents waiting to happen – they are predictable, dangerous, and drowning is preventable.”

Summer is our highest risk season and Auckland’s combination of geographic accessibility, preference for coastal recreation, and summer temperatures creates an environment where risks multiply. Last summer, 86% of Aucklanders visited the coast (as opposed to rivers or lakes), spending an average of 2.2 hours per visit. That connection to water comes with responsibility and risk.

Auckland’s drowning statistics for the last year underline the urgency:

18 drowning fatalities, representing 25% of all New Zealand drownings for the year – in line with the 10-year regional average.

39% of these deaths (7 out of 18) occurred at blackspot locations.

Coastal environments were the most deadly, accounting for 44% of drownings (8 deaths), followed by tidal environments at 39% (7 deaths). Rivers, pools, and home environments each accounted for 6% (1 death)

Activities leading to fatalities: swimming was the highest-risk activity at 33% (6 deaths), followed by craft-related incidents at 17% (3 deaths). Four individuals drowned while gathering kai, such as shellfish or fishing.

We are already ahead of last year – this time last year 65 New Zealanders had drowned, as of today we have lost 68 people to drowning in 2025.

Water Safety New Zealand would like to remind people that Auckland’s West Coast beaches are beautiful and awe inspiring – but they come with real danger. If you’re planning to enjoy Auckland’s waters this summer

Know the blackspots – especially the West Coast beaches – Avoid swimming when volunteer lifeguards are not on patrol, always swim between the red and yellow flags, do not swim alone, understand your own abilities

Practice your floating ability – if you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water. Floating allows you to calm yourself. Relax and breathe normally. If you get into trouble, float on your back with your ears in the water. Floating is the first thing to do if you get caught in a rip.

The full list of drowning blackspots for New Zealand is shown below.

Te Henga / Bethells Beach

Piha (North and South)

Muriwai Beach

Manukau Harbour

Manukau Heads

Karioitahi Beach

Papanui Point (west coast of Waikato)

Waikato River (Hamilton city limits)

Wellington waterfront

Mount Maunganui.

Drowning blackspots are locations with high rates of drowning incidents and fatalities, similar to high-risk areas on state highways and local roads. In 2024, 18% of the 74 drownings occurred at a drowning blackspot nationally. 39% of drownings in Auckland occurred at a known drowning blackspot.