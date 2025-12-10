Special Olympics kicks off in Christchurch with inclusion being the main theme

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Adam Burns

Being yourself, and giving your all.

That is what the Special Olympics is all about, according to one of the national summer games’ “athlete leaders”.

Tauranga track and field competitor Hayley Little was one of 1200 athletes set to compete at this year’s national summer games in Christchurch.

The games were officially set in motion during Wednesday’s opening ceremony at Wolfbrook Arena.

For Little, this was her second Special Olympics event having previously competed at the Berlin World Summer Games in 2023.

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Although she did not reap the rewards she was gunning for at that event, she was philosophical about her debut games showing.

“So I came fifth in my [400 metre event] and disqualified in my [800 metre event] because my foot came out of the line and I came into the lane too soon,” she said.

“It was a learning curve for me because I learnt how to be courageous and smile in defeat and be happy for my team-mates who got medals and it was just an amazing experience just to be running in a different country.”

The 33-year-old was one of 10 competitors chosen as an athlete leader for the games, which returns to Ōtautahi for the first time in 20 years.

Little had also overcome immense obstacles, virtually since she was born.

She has both spina bifida occulta and hydrocephalus which means water on the brain.

At only a week old, she underwent her first round of brain surgery.

“I was in and out of hospital until I was about two. And one time when I was in hospital I caught a virus and I ended up on life support. The doctor said they can’t do anything about it.”

“[They talked to mum] and said ‘you’re going to take the tubes out’. So they took the tubes out and I started breathing and here I am.”

Little was one of 10 competitors picked as an athlete leader for the latest instalment of the national summer games.

She saw her role as making a difference for her peers, the same way the Special Olympics had made in hers.

“It’s helping other athletes to recognise their dreams and help them become the best version of themselves.

“I never thought I’d be an athlete leader. I never thought I would go to Berlin. I never thought a lot of things, actually. And Special Olympics has helped me achieve those goals.”

A crowd of over 5000 was expected at Wednesday’s opening ceremony before competition begins Thursday.

Special Olympics NZ chief executive Fran Scholey told RNZ the event was about inclusion

RNZ / Adam Burns

“We want every single athlete to be able to shine. We’ve got families that are coming that have never seen their child participate,” she said.

“So when we take a step back and look at what we’re providing, we’re providing an opportunity for more than just that sport.

“And we’re using sport as that vehicle for them to grow confidence, meet new friends, and take on any challenge that they see in front of them.”

