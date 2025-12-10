Quote of the year: Luxon’s ‘go make a marmite sandwich’ in running for annual contest

Source: Radio New Zealand

One-liners from under pressure politicians, some frank conservationists and one of our most successful athletes are in the running for Massey University’s Quote of the Year.

After a round of public nominations, the top 10 quotes had been chosen by a panel of communications experts and voting was now underway.

“If you are unhappy with it, for God’s sake, go make a Marmite sandwich and put an apple in a bag just like you and I had,” Luxon said in response to media coverage of the school lunches programme.

Luxon first made the comments during an interview with Newstalk ZB in March, saying parents who were unhappy with the lunches should pack them themselves.

Talking to reporters later, he acknowledged not everyone can afford to make lunches but said for many a loaf of bread, some jam, and a piece of fruit isn’t “rocket science”.

The panel said the selection of quotes was a mirror of the issues New Zealanders discussed and read about this year.

“They are also unfiltered. Many of these quotes were not polished soundbites, but raw, emotional moments, that got people talking. Whether it was humour, outrage, or ambition, the power of these quotes lies in their ability to spark debate.”

