Motorcyclist injured in crash on west Auckland road

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A motorbike and car have collided on west Auckland’s Te Atatū Rd, near the motorway on-ramp heading into the city.

The motorcyclist is reported to be in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said police were at the scene on Wednesday morning.

One lane of Te Atatū Rd was blocked.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand