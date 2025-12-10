Motorcyclist injured in crash on west Auckland road

Source: Radio New Zealand
A motorbike and car have collided on west Auckland’s Te Atatū Rd, near the motorway on-ramp heading into the city.
The motorcyclist is reported to be in a serious condition.
A police spokesperson said police were at the scene on Wednesday morning.
One lane of Te Atatū Rd was blocked.
