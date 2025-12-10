Minister to lead work on reducing social media harm for under-16s

Source: New Zealand Government

Social media restrictions for under-16s will become part of the Government’s work programme, with Education Minister Erica Stanford assigned to lead this and bring options to Cabinet, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced.

“The overwhelmingly positive response from mums and dads makes it clear we need to progress options to restrict social media for under-16s and as such, I have tasked Erica Stanford to lead this work,” says Mr Luxon.

“I am concerned by the harm social media can cause young New Zealanders and I believe restricting access for under-16s would help protect our kids from bullying, harmful content and social media addiction.

“Australia is currently testing a range of options for restricting social media for under-16s, and the United Kingdom, the EU, Canada and states in the US are also exploring the issue. As part of her work, Erica will consider how these other jurisdictions are implementing restrictions and what could work in New Zealand, subject to Cabinet approval.

“Erica will work across Government to explore options for legislation and implementation and bring these to Cabinet for consideration.”

The scope of the Education portfolio will be amended to enable Erica Stanford to commission advice and direct officials from a range of departments on reducing social media harm for under-16s.

National MP Catherine Wedd’s members’ bill will remain in the ballot as the Minister’s work progresses.

“I would like to thank Catherine Wedd for her advocacy so far and look forward to seeing how her members’ bill can feed into this process,” Mr Luxon says.

MIL OSI