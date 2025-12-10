Greenhouse gas emissions (consumption-based): Year ended 2023 (provisional) – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Greenhouse gas emissions (consumption-based): Year ended 2023 (provisional) – information release

9 December 2025

Consumption-based greenhouse gas emissions statistics link the emissions from production, whether domestic or overseas, that become embodied in goods and services – including the extraction, manufacturing, and transport activities that take place throughout the entire supply chain – to the final consumer. Emissions are reported by the domestic final consumption groups of households, government, non-profit institutions serving households, and investment in physical assets. Consumption-based emissions are often referred to as a nation’s carbon footprint. Values are in carbon dioxide equivalents (CO 2 -e), based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Fifth Assessment Report.

Key facts

In the year ended December 2023:



total consumption-based emissions were 58,301 kilotonnes, up 1.6 percent from 2022

household consumption was the largest contributor, accounting for 70 percent (40,764 kilotonnes) of total emissions

the carbon footprint of households increased the most, by 5.8 percent (2,221 kilotonnes), driven by higher emissions embodied in transport (up 12 percent, 1,502 kilotonnes) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 7.6 percent, 793 kilotonnes)

total emissions embodied in the consumption by tourists (domestic and international) decreased 6.0 percent (408 kilotonnes). Emissions embodied in tourism consumption in 2023 remained 45 percent lower than pre-COVID-19 levels in 2019

emissions embodied in imports increased 1.2 percent (360 kilotonnes)

emissions embodied in exports decreased 2.3 percent (1,170 kilotonnes)

New Zealand was a net exporter of greenhouse gas emissions in 2023, with emissions embodied in exports 70 percent greater than emissions embodied in imports

emissions embodied in gross fixed capital formation decreased 3.4 percent (441 kilotonnes), driven by a 12 percent (373 kilotonnes) decrease in emissions from plant, machinery and equipment.

