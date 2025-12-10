Black Caps v West Indies second test – day one

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

The Black Caps have ripped through the West Indies on the first day of the second test in Wellington, but it’s come at a cost.

Late on day one the West Indies were dismissed for just 205, with a top score of just 48 from Shai Hope to put the Kiwis well in the ascendancy at 24 without loss.

However, after taking four wickets in the first innings, seamer Blair Tickner was forced from the field with a serious looking shoulder injury after landing awkwardly attempting to save a boundary.

Tickner joins Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jameison, Mitch Santner and Tom Blundell on the Black Caps injury list.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Opting to bowl first on a green looking surface, Tickner struck twice in the first session, removing Brandon King for 33 before trapping first drop Kavem Hodge in front for a duck.

Michael Rae picked up his maiden test wicket, removing opener John Campbell for 44 while Shai Hope carried his strong form into the capital but held out to Kane Williamson off the bowling of Tickner with his half century in sight.

Skipper Roston Chase played Tickner onto the stumps for his fourth before he debutants combined to remove the hero from the first test Justin Greaves as he edged Rae behind for Mitch Hay.

Rae had his third when Kemar Roach played all around a straight one which replays showed was clattering into his middle peg.

Glen Phillips came into the attack and sent one through the gate of Tevin Imlach, but the celebrations were short lived as Tickner was taken to hospital for treatment.

There would be no wag of the Windie’s tail, Devon Conway running out Anderson Phillip while Jacob Duffy sent Jayden Seales to the sheds for a duck as the visitors were all out shortly before the end of the days play.

Skipper Tom Latham (7*) and Devon Conway (16*) survived to stumps with the Black Caps 181 runs behind.

Play resumes at 11am.

As it happened on day one:

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand