Parliament disrupted by Palestine Solidarity protest this afternoon – PSNZ

Source: Palestinian Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA)

Palestine Solidarity supporters this afternoon disrupted the start of Parliament’s question time with cries of “Free Palestine” and “Stop complicity with genocide”.

Prime Minister Luxon rose to answer the first question of the day but didn’t get a single word in before the public gallery erupted with chanting and tossing leaflets identifying the key government supporters of Israel’s ongoing Gaza genocide.

One of the protest group let rip with this concise condemnation of our political leaders:

“For 2 years this government has refused to uphold it’s obligations under the genocide convention, they have refused to take any action against Israel’s Genocide of the Palestinians. The people of Aotearoa are demanding that you sanction Israel!

Get some guts and SANCTION ISRAEL!”

Luxon himself, Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins were identified in the leaflets tossed onto the floor of parliament as tying New Zealand to the most cruel and depraved military slaughter of our lifetimes.

The group highlighted that the US/Israeli genocide machine continues today even after the so-called “ceasefire” has been agreed.

Israel continues its Indiscriminate killing in Gaza and pogroms against Palestinian towns and villages in the occupied West Bank are a daily occurrence.

Tomorrow’s PSNA protest at parliament and the US Embassy will continue the call for sanctions against Israel as demanded by a two to one majority of New Zealanders.

Midland Park (Lambton Quay) 12.15pm

Rally on parliament steps 1pm

US Embassy 2pm

John Minto

Co-Chair PSNA

MIL OSI