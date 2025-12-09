Operation Governor: Police make arrests in offending against Ōrewa businesses

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have executed a series of search warrants across west Auckland and the North Shore, as part of an investigation into offending at Ōrewa businesses.

Five people associated to the Headhunters gang have been arrested on Arson, dishonesty and criminal damage related charges.

Waitematā North Area Commander, Inspector John Thornley says Operation Governor focused on offending between September and early November.

That includes an arson at a cafe on 1 November as well as an attempted arson and other damage inflicted on businesses.

“Our CIB staff have been working hard to identify those responsible for this spree of offending,” he says.

“Those enquiries have led us to believe that these events are linked, and we have laid charges as a result.”

Today’s activity has resulted in four arrests and 23 charges laid, with one person being referred to youth aid.

Police are continuing to seek one offender who is still outstanding.

Those arrested are aged between 15 and 42 years.

Police have laid charges including 2x arson, 2x burglary, 2x intentional damage, and 2x unlawfully takes a motor vehicle.

All are expected in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

Inspector Thornley says the arrests are a great outcome for the community.

“It’s always concerning in such a tight knit community when a series of confronting events like this happen in such a short space of time,” he says.

“Police will continue to prosecute those who seem to think this sort of behaviour is acceptable.

“We acknowledge those who have assisted our enquiries in recent weeks.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI