Live: Firefighters battle to contain large blaze at Tongariro National Park

Firefighters are battling to contain a large fire at the Tongariro National Park.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) fears a wind change forecast for Tuesday at Tongariro National Park could cause flare-ups.

The fire started on Monday, one month after a blaze covering almost 3000 hectares ripped through the park.

Supplied / Shane Isherwood

