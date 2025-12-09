‘Heartbroken’: Two killed in fire at Foxton Beach home

Source: Radio New Zealand

Jimmy Ellingham / RNZ

Two people are dead after a house fire at Foxton Beach.

Police had recovered two bodies on Tuesday morning, and formal identification would be carried out over the coming days, Manawatu Area Commander Ross Grantham said.

Grantham said a scene investigation was ongoing and cordons remained in place on Queen Street, from Andrews Street to Edinburgh Terrace.

He said police had spoken to family members and were providing them with support.

“Our thoughts are also with the tight-knit community of Foxton Beach.

“Police have an increased presence in the town today and officers will be engaging with members of the community and providing support following this traumatic incident.”

Five fire crews, police and St John were called to the blaze on Queen Street just after 5am on Tuesday.

“We are working to understand the circumstances and urgently locate the unaccounted people,” Grantham said earlier.

Manawatū-Whanganui assistant commander Barry Madgwick told RNZ, police and FENZ were just starting their investigations into the fire’s cause.

“It will take some time to work through that process.”

Madgwick said firefighters were still putting out elements of the blaze due to the complexity of the structural collapse of the house.

He said it took around an hour to bring the fire under control and that the home was completely destroyed.

Nearby resident Jeanie told RNZ early this morning she could see the fire.

“And all the noises and bangs and things popping off.”

She was “heartbroken” when she saw the blaze and she was upset by the event.

Jeanie thanked the local fire brigade and police for their work.

A neighbour told RNZ they were woken up by the sound of sirens in the area.

She came out of her house and could see fire trucks and firefighters setting up their equipment.

“You could see the flames coming up through the roof.”

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden told RNZ he was thinking of the families of those involved.

“It must be really distressing not only for those families but also the community.”

Wanden said he wanted to ensure the community was supported as best it could be and thanked emergency services.

He said it was now a matter for emergency services as they investigate what had occurred.

Police were on scene with cordons in place around Queen Street, from Andrews Street to Edinburgh Terrace.

Officers would be providing reassurance patrols in the town on Tuesday.

