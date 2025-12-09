Amaris B. Clinic 2026 Forecast: Corrective & Restorative Procedures Demand Increases to Address Post-GLP-1 Weight Loss Aesthetic Concerns

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 December 2025 – The widespread use of GLP-1 medications for weight management is driving a fundamental turn in patient needs within medical aesthetics.

Dr Ivan Puah, Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic and Chairman of Singapore’s Lipo Peer Review Committee, draws from a decade of clinical practice data, “We are observing a distinct and growing patient cohort. After achieving significant weight loss, individuals are presenting with common aesthetic concerns, including pronounced skin laxity, facial volume depletion, hair thinning and disproportionate fat distribution. This is creating a definitive demand for integrated treatment strategies that address these changes.”

This change redefines the role of aesthetic medicine within holistic wellness. Dr Puah’s 2026 forecast details the key trends.

1. The Rise of Post-Weight-Loss Body Contouring, Enhancement & Tightening

A marked increase in consultations for body reshaping following substantial weight loss is evident. Common concerns such as loss of breast volume and stubborn fat on the arms and thighs are fuelling demand for combined solutions.

“The approach is necessarily multifaceted,” states Dr Puah. “This can involve modern liposuction for natural-looking body contouring and autologous breast fat grafting.”

2. Facial Reflation & Rejuvenation

The rapid facial volume loss associated with GLP-1 use creates a unique clinical challenge, often accelerating skin ageing regardless of a patient’s chronological age.

“We are seeing a simultaneous deflation across the entire face, such as the temples, cheeks, and jawline, which requires a fundamental shift in approach,” explains Dr Puah.

The solution lies in ‘facial reflation’: a tailored strategy to rebuild the skin’s foundational support through facial fat grafting, collagen-regenerating injectables, and energy-based technologies for a natural, lasting restoration.

3. Prejuvenation: Long-Term Structural Resilience Investment

Patients in their early 30s and 40s are increasingly seeking to preserve skin integrity before changes begin. “The goal is evolving from repairing visible ageing to strategically strengthening the skin’s natural support system before major volume or elasticity loss occurs,” explains Dr Puah.

“Demand is growing for biostimulatory injectables and non-invasive modalities like microfocused ultrasound, which work at a foundational level to stimulate collagen and promote sustained firmness. This is proactive aesthetics in action and is a strategic investment in the skin’s architecture.”

4. Beyond Hair Growth: Tech-Integrated Hair Therapy

Stress, the natural ageing process, and increased attention to hair thinning in the context of GLP-1 use have accelerated demand for effective, non-surgical solutions.

“We are moving past generic treatments. Personalised dual-action protocols, such as combining radiofrequency microneedling with exosome therapy, will remain in demand. This non-invasive, no-downtime treatment not only stimulates follicle regeneration but also increases hair density and boosts collagen and elastin, which are essential for healthy hair and scalp.

As we head into 2026 and beyond, it is clear that medical aesthetics is no longer just about enhancement. We are not just treating concerns; it’s about tailored restoration. Our approach must be as dynamic as their needs,” says Dr Ivan Puah.



For more information, visit www.amaris-b.com

Statistics & Clinical References

Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. (2023). The GLP-1 Wave: A $100B Market in the Making.

Wilding, J. P., Batterham, R. L., Calanna, S., Davies, M., Van Gaal, L. F., Lingvay, I., … & Kushner, R. F. (2021). Once-weekly Semaglutide In Adults With Overweight Or Obesity. New England Journal Of Medicine, 384(11), 989-1002.

American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). (2023). Public Awareness And Dermatologist Observations On Facial Aging Associated With Rapid Weight Loss.

American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). (2022). Plastic Surgery Statistics Report.

Fruhstorfer, B. H., & Malata, C. M. (2003). A Systematic Approach To The Surgical Treatment Of Gynaecomastia. British Journal Of Plastic Surgery, 56(3), 237-246.

Grand View Research. (2023). Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report.

Fitzgerald, R., & Vleggaar, D. (2018). Poly-L-lactic acid for soft tissue augmentation: a retrospective European study of 195 patients. Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, 17(1), 83-88.

Jeong, K. H., et al. (2020). Fractional Radiofrequency Microneedling For The Treatment Of Androgenetic Alopecia: A Prospective, Randomized, Comparative Study. Dermatologic Surgery, 46(10), 1304-1310.

Global Hair Loss Treatment Market Analysis (2023-2030). Market Research Future (MRFR).

Suh, D. H., et al. (2016). A Prospective Study Of The Safety And Efficacy Of A Microfocused Ultrasound With Visualization For Non-invasive Body Contouring. Journal Of The American Academy Of Dermatology, 75(4), 697-704.

https://www.amaris-b.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/amaris-b.-clinic/

https://www.facebook.com/AmarisBClinic/

https://www.instagram.com/amarisbclinic/

https://www.tiktok.com/@amarisbclinic

https://www.youtube.com/amarisbclinic

Hashtag: #AmarisB.Clinic

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.