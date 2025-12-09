Akaroa King Salmon products recalled over listeria risk

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

Some Akaroa King Salmon products are being recalled because of the possible presence of listeria.

Food Safety NZ says the products affected are 100g packets of Mānuka Cold Smoked Slices and 500g packets of Mānuka Cold Smoked Trim.

Both had a use-by date of 29 December, with the batch number 46780.

They were sold at the Akaroa Salmon Wigram Factory Shop, Beckenham Butchery in Christchurch and Taste Nature in Dunedin.

Food Safety NZ deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said these products should be returned to where they were bought for a refund, or thrown out.

“Listeria differs to other harmful bacteria in that it can grow at refrigerator temperatures, so you have to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group,” Arbuckle said.

“It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the new-born baby.”

He said the products were identified through routine testing and there had been no reports of illness.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will work with Ahi Mokopuna Limited Partnership, to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” said Arbuckle.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand