RNZ broadcaster Corin Dann wins 2025 Bill Toft Award for journalism

Source: Radio New Zealand

Radio New Zealand senior journalist and broadcaster Corin Dann has won the 2025 Bill Toft Media Award.

Dann was announced as the winner on Thursday for a compilation of reporting, interviews and commentary on political, business and general issues.

The annual Bill Toft Media Award is awarded for the purpose of encouraging excellence in electronic media in New Zealand.

The judges said Dann’s entry displayed deep experience and a wide range of ability in reporting, interviewing and analysis, with rich content and polished presentation.

Swampy Marsh, a member of the judges panel, said the high standard of entries continued to illustrate the depth and quality of broadcasting in New Zealand.

Previous winners include Mike McRoberts and Mitch McCann.

Dann has been host of Morning Report since 2019, and will take on the role of RNZ’s new Business Editor in 2026.

