New Zealand Government abandons 71 years of NZDF work for Israel – Peace Action Wellington

Source: Peace Action Wellington

Date: Sunday 7 December – The NZ government has abstained from a UN vote to declare Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan illegal – the first time it has ever done this. This is despite the NZDF deployment to the Golan since 1954 as part of the United Nations Truce Organisation (UNTO), the UN’s longest peacekeeping mission.

Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights is illegal.

NZDF military observers patrol and monitor ceasefires and military activity in Golan Heights and Lebanon, as part of efforts to help preserve peace between Israel and its neighbours Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon and Syria.

“The decision by the NZ government is a significant shift signalling very close alignment with the US and Israel, and against international law and against the work of the NZDF.

“NZ has not yet voted with the US and Israel against the resolution, but this abstention at this time is a clear signal that NZ is on their side. This government has fully bankrupted itself of any international credibility following on the failure to recognise the state of Palestine in September, in direct contravention of explicit advice. This vote simply cements NZ’s total loss of moral standing in world affairs,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington. “More than 26 countries changed their position compared to last year and have come out in support of this resolution. NZ is moving in the opposite direction.” “Will the longest ever NZDF deployment to a UN mission be terminated? The NZDF liaison officer position in Israel with US forces has just been extended.” “If anyone needed any further evidence that Luxon’s Coalition is prepared to greenlight Trump and Netanyahu’s plans for Israeli annexations of the West Bank and Gaza, this is it.” During US president Donald Trump’s first term in 2019, he moved to unilaterally recognise the Golan Heights as Israeli territory. The US presidential proclamation marked the first instance of any country recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights; the territory is viewed as part of Syria under international law, though it has been under an Israeli military occupation since the 1967 Arab–Israeli War. Trump’s decision was highly controversial and seen as a victory for longstanding aspirations for Israeli annexation. Notes UN vote on Golan Heights: https://press.un.org/en/2025/ga12737.doc.htm

NZDF deployment to the Golan Heights: https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/nzdf/operations-and-engagements/united-nations-truce-supervision-organisation-untso/

