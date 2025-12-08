Mt Wellington stabbing death: Second person arrested

Source: Radio New Zealand

A second person has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington on Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old victim was attacked on Harris Road, before going to a medical centre on Lunn Avenue, but he later died in Auckland City Hospital.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man yesterday and charged him with murder as part of Operation Hawkin.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City CIB, said two men were taken into custody near Te Awamutu without incident.

Beard said police were currently speaking with the second man.

The 21-year-old man appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon. He stood with arms crossed in the dock before Judge June Jelas.

No pleas were entered.

Police asked for the names of the victim and the accused, as well as other details, to be suppressed, saying they had safety concerns.

The application was heard in closed court due to police’s concerns with safety, but the media and the accused’s father was allowed to attend.

The accused’s lawyer Bradley Moyer said his client had no concerns for their safety or their family’s safety.

The interim orders were made by Judge Jelas.

She remanded the accused man in custody, to appear next at the High Court in Auckland in January.

A coroner had also made wide-ranging suppression orders, preventing the media from reporting the victim’s name and other details.

Duty Coroner Erin Woolley made the order without the media being given the opportunity to be heard.

Beard said investigators had made “extraordinary progress” to find those allegedly responsible for the violence.

“The community should take some reassurance that we have arrested two men we believe are the primary offenders in this case.

“There is still a lot of work ahead of us and we cannot rule out further arrests, so this is not over.”

Police would still like to hear from anybody who has any information that might assist the investigation, including anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage around Harris Road or Laud Avenue from about 12pm on Friday.

