MIPIM Asia 2025 Gala Dinner Revealed Award Winners across Asia Pacific

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2025 – The MIPIM Asia 2025 Awards, which honor excellence and innovation in Asia’s real estate industry, revealed this year’s winners during the Gala Dinner on December 4 at the Rosewood Hong Kong.

The prestigious awards garnered numerous nominations from many countries worldwide, highlighting the sector’s remarkable diversity and ongoing growth. This broad range of nominations reflects the exciting innovation and creativity emerging from the Asia Pacific region, demonstrating the increasing resilience and global recognition of these projects.

Led by the Chairman of the Jury, George Hongchoy, Executive Director and Group CEO of Link Asset Management Limited, a distinguished jury panel of 19 industry leaders from across Asia Pacific meticulously evaluated all entries before selecting the top contenders.

Members of the jury panel are:

George HONGCHOY, Executive Director and Group CEO, Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong), Chairman of the Jury Rui Hua CHANG, Managing Director, Business Management and Investment, ESR Group Limited (Hong Kong) Henry CHENG, Owner, Chongbang Group (China) Stanley CHING, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Co-Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong) Donald CHOI, Managing Director, The Urban Renewal Authority (Hong Kong) Chris CHOW, Head of Global Direct Investments, LaSalle Investment Management (Hong Kong) Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young (Hong Kong) Alison COOKE, Managing Director – Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Ltd (Hong Kong) Christina HAU, CEO and Executive Director, Champion REIT (Hong Kong) Alexandre HERIARD-DUBREUIL, Global Chief Investment Officer, Seregh Development Company (Hong Kong & London) Nicholas J. LOUP, CEO, Chelsfield Asia Ltd (Hong Kong) Joelin MA, Director, APG Asset Management Asia (Hong Kong) Ellen NG, Managing Director, Co-Head of Asia Real Estate, Warburg Pincus (Hong Kong) Claire TANG, Partner, Rava Partners (Hong Kong) Joseph TANG, Managing Director, The Townsend Group (Hong Kong) Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA) (Japan) Josephine YIP, Managing Director, Real Estate, Asia Pacific, La Caisse (Singapore) Richard YUE, Founder and CEO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited (Hong Kong) Jing ZHOU, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen Real Estate (Hong Kong)

The winners of the MIPIM Asia 2025 Awards are:

BEST CULTURAL, SPORTS AND EDUCATION PROJECT



GOLD

Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, China

Developer: Kai Tak Sports Park Limited

Architect: Populous / Executive architect – Simon Kwan & Associates Limited

Others: Client: Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau

Contracted Party: Kai Tak Sports Park Limited

Principal Architect: Populous

Contractor: Hip Hing Engineering Co. Ltd.

Engineer: Arup

Executive Architect: Simon Kwan & Associates Limited



SILVER

Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art, Suzhou, China

Developer: Suzhou Harmony Development Group Co. Ltd.

Architect: BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group

Others: ARTS Group Co. Ltd. [中衡设计集团股份有限公司] (LDI ARCH/SMEP, Façade & Interior Design)

Front Inc. (Facade)

Shanghai Shuishi Landscape Design Co. Ltd. [上海水石景观环境设计有限公司]

Rdesign International Lighting [上海瑞逸环境设计有限公司]

BIG Landscape (Landscape)

BIG Engineering (Structure)

BRONZE

Diriyah Art Futures, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Developer: Diriyah Company

Architect: Schiattarella Associati

Others: Saud Consult (Construction Supervision); Arcadis (PMC)

BEST HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND LEISURE PROJECT



GOLD

Yining InterContinental Hotel and EVEN Hotel, Yinig, China

Developer: Huamei Resort of China Green Development Group

Architect: HKS Inc

Others: Interior Designer: CCD Landscape Architect: Coopershill

SILVER

Dusit Thani Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand

Developer: Vimarn Suriya Company

Architect: Dragon Company Limited, Architects 49 International, and Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA)

Others: Interior designed by André Fu Studio

BRONZE

Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong and The Mariners, Hong Kong, China

Developer: Empire Group Holdings Limited

Architect: P&T Group

Others: Interior designed by HBA

Steve Leung Designers Limited, and VIA Architecture Limited

BEST MIXED-USE PROJECT



GOLD

Geneo, Singapore, Singapore

Developer: CapitaLand Development & CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

Architect: Serie Architects

Others: Multiply Architects (Design Architect)

Surbana Jurong Architects (Project Architect)

Woh Hup Private Limited (Main Contractor)

SILVER

Nanjing Xuanwu Garden City, Nanjing, China

Developer: China Merchants

Architect: Woods Bagot

Others: Kingdom Architecture Design (LDI)

MVA (Transportation Consultant)

Leox Design (Lighting)

Lab D+H (Landscape)

FORCITIS (Facade), Jin Zhaohui Design (FF&E)

EAD (Signage)

BRONZE

Wuhan Alibaba Center, Wuhan, China

Developer: Alibaba Group

Architect: Benoy

Others: Master planning – Benoy

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

GOLD

Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Hong Kong, China

Developer: Link Asset Management Ltd.

Architect: Cybertecture, Groundwork

Others: Contractor: Pat Davie Ltd.



SILVER

Nikken Building No.1, Osaka, Japan

Developer: Green Building Ecosystem, LLC

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD

Others: Fujiki Komuten Co. Ltd (Contractor)

Kinden Corporation (Contractor)

SUGA Co. Ltd (Contractor)

BRONZE

COZI East Bund, Shanghai, China

Developer: LaSalle Investment Management

Others: Development and Operation Manager: COZI Apartment

BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

GOLD

Layton at NavaPark by Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land JV, BSD City, Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia

Developer: Hongkong Land and Sinar Mas Land (JV)

Architect: P&T Group, Singapore

Others: Interior 可持續性設計 Design by via Architecture Ltd Hongkong, Lanscape by Siura Studio Singapore

SILVER

The Reef at King’s Dock, Singapore, Singapore

Developer: Mapletree and Keppel

Architect: KCAP Architects & Planners and DCA Architects Pte Ltd

Others: Woh Hup (Private) Ltd (Main Contractor)

Grant Associates Singapore Pte Ltd (Landscape Architect)

Alpha Consulting Engineers Pte Ltd (M&E Consultant)

Aurecon Singapore Pte Ltd (C&S Consultant)

Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor)

Meinhardt Façade Technology Pte Ltd (Façade Consultant)

Light Collab LLP (Lighting Consultant)

Index Design Pte Ltd (Interior Design)

DHI Water & Environment Pte Ltd (Biodiversity Consultant)

Delta Marine Consultant Singapore Pte Ltd (Marine Consultant)

Acacia Design Consultant Pte Ltd (Signage Consultant)

BRONZE

Park Wellstate Nishiazabu, Tokyo, Japan

Developer: MITSUI FUDOSAN RESIDENTIAL CO., LTD.

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, OBAYASHI CORPORATION

Others: SWA Group (Landscape Designer)

Sirius Lighting Office (Lighting Designer)

Wellness Development Co. Ltd (Spa Consultant)

KANSEI Design Limited (Multisensory Design Consultant)

Misawa Associates (Tea Pavilion Designer)

BEST RETAIL PROJECT



GOLD



Parade at One Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand

Developer: TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Architect: Lead8

Others: Lead8 (Interior Designer)

P Landscape Co., Ltd (Landscape Architect)

Lighting Planners Associates (LPA) (Lighting Designer)

SILVER

JLC, Nanjing, China

Developer: Hongkong Land

Architect: CAN Design (Retail)

Others: Interior Design: CAN Design Wayfinding and Signage

Design: CAN Design

Architect: P&T (Tower);

Façade Consultant: RoboticPlus.Tech, Inhabit;

MEP Consultant: WSP;

Structural Consultant: SYW;

Lighting Design: BPI; FF&E

Design: J&A;

Landscape Design: Tianhua

BRONZE

Central Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand

Developer: Central Pattana Public Company Limited

Architect: stu/D/O architects

Others: PHTAA Living Design (Interior Designer)

Landscape Textonic (Landscape)

Vesign (Lighting Designer)

Meanmoremind (Graphic Designer)

MITR Technical Consultant (Engineer)

SPC technocons.co,ltd (Contractors)

BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

GOLD

East Coast Boardwalk, Hong Kong, China

Developer: The Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), Hong Kong SAR

Architect: LWK + PARTNERS

Others: Meinhardt Infrastructure and Environment Ltd.



SILVER

Guocoland 18T Citywalk, Chongqing, China

Developer: Guocoland China

Architect: LWK + PARTNERS

Others: JTL (Landscape Designer)

BPI (Lighting Designer)

CMCU (LDI)

BRONZE

18 CROSS, Singapore, Singapore

Developer: PAG

Architect: Benoy

Others: Client: PAG; Executive architect: DCA Architects; Engineering & sustainability consultant: Cundall; Facade consultant: AESG; Cost consultant: JLL; Project management: Currie & Brown

BEST WORKPLACE EXPERIENCE

GOLD

Yamato Headquarters Building A, Building B, Tokyo, Japan

Developer: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD & KAJIMA DESIGN

Others: KAJIMA CORPORATION (Main Contractor)

SILVER

The New CLP Headquarters Building, Hong Kong, China

Developer: CLP Properties Limited

Architect: Design Architect: INARC Design Hong Kong Limited / Project Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners

Others: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd (M & E Consultant / Structural Engineer / Façade Consultant / Sustainable Design Consultant / Traffic Consultant)

Beria Consultants Limited (Quantity Surveyor)

Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd. (Main Contractor)

INARC Design Hong Kong Limited(Interior Architect & Interior Designer (All Public Areas & Executive Floors))

LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd (Landscape Consultant)

BRONZE

AIA Urban Campus, Hong Kong, China

Developer: AIA Company Limited

Architect: Aquitectonica

Others: Arcadis

BEST NEW DEVELOPMENT



GOLD

Pokfield Campus, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Developer: The University of Hong Kong

Architect: WilkinsonEyre & P&T Group (Lead Consultant)

Others: WSP (Structural Engineer / Geotechnical Engineer)

JRP (Building Services Engineer)

Beria (Quantity Surveyor)

ADI (Landscape Designer)

LD (Urban Planner)

SYSTRA MVA (Traffic Consultant)

SM&W (IT/AV/Smart Building Consultant)

AEC (Environmental / Acoustic / Beam Plus / Wellness / Sustainability Consultant)

SILVER

Lee Garden Eight, Hong Kong, China

Developer: Hysan Development Company Limited & Chinachem Group

Architect: Foster + Partners and Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong) Limited

Others: Arup Hong Kong Ltd. (Civil, Structural & Geotechnical Engineer, Environmental Sustainability Consultant, Audio & Visual Consultant

Theatre Planner, Information and Communication Technology Consultant),

WSP (Asia) Ltd. (E&M Engineer, Fire Engineer)

Foster+Partners (Landscape Design Architect)

Otherland Ltd. (Executive Landscape Architect)

Inhabit Asia Ltd. (Facade Engineer)

Woods Bagot Asia Ltd. (Executive Interior Architect)

Conran and Partners (HK) Ltd. (Interior Designer)

MVA Hong Kong Ltd. (Traffic Engineer)

Purcell Asia Pacific Ltd. (Heritage Consultant)

BRONZE

Union Square, Singapore, Singapore

Developer: City Developments Limited

Architect: Aedas

Others: Mott MacDonald Singapore Pte Ltd (C&S Engineer)

ThreeSixty Cost Management Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor)

COEN Design International (Singapore) Pte Ltd (Landscape Consultant)

Studio Lapis (Heritage Consultant)

Lighting Planners Associates Singapore Pte Ltd (Lighting Consultant)

Arup Singapore Pte Ltd (Façade Consultant)

Alpha (Pte.) Ltd. (M&E Engineer)

WOH Hup (Builder)

BEST NEW MEGA DEVELOPMENT



GOLD

BSD City, Tangerang – Indonesia

Developer: Sinar Mas Land

Architect: AECOM – Master Planning

Landscape Architecture & Infrastructure Planning AEDAS – Master Planning and Architecture

NBBJ – Master Planning and Architecture

Siura Studio – Landscape Architecture Urban Plus – Landscape Architecture

Others: KPF – Master Planning

Gehl – Master Planning

Surbana Jurong – Master Planning

Arkonin – Infrastructure Engineering

Aramsa Infrayasa – Infrastructure Engineering

Perentjana Djaja – Drainage Engineering

Systra – Traffic and Transportation

Wahana Trans Utama – Traffic and Transportation

INOA – Environmental Impact Assessment

SILVER

Taichung D-ONE, Taichung, Taiwan

Developer: Di Yi Da International Development Company

Architect: Benoy

Others: Benoy (Masterplanner)

Benoy (Landscape Architect)

Goettsch Partners (Towers Architect)

BRONZE

Pudong New District Meiyuan Community Parcel 2E8-19, Shanghai, China

Developer: Shanghai Lujiazui Finance Development Co., Ltd.

Architect: Goettsch Partners

Others: Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tongji University Co., Ltd (Architect of Record)

SWA Group (Landscape Architect)

Thornton Tomasetti (Structural Engineer)

China Team (MEP Engineer and Vertical Transportation)

Shanghai Zhulian Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (Facade)

LEOX Design Partnership (Lighting Designer)

T.K. Chuck Design (Interior Designer – Residential)

CCD Cheng Chung Design (H.K.) Ltd. (Interior Designer – Residential, Office, Retail, Cultural Center)

Ruiqiao Civil Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd. (Traffic Engineer)

Shanghai Ningyu Fire Safety Co., Ltd. (Life Safety)

For more information about MIPIM Asia Awards 2025 Winners, please visit HERE.

For more information about the Summit and Awards, please visit mipim-asia.com.

For instant updates, please follow MIPIM: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Hashtag: #MIPIMAsia2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.