Heat alert for Hastings as 34C day looms

Hastings is set to hit 34 degrees today as the region swelters under a heat alert, following a hot weekend.

Health New Zealand is warning residents to keep cool and hydrated over the next week as the mercury soars on the East Coast.

Temperatures between 26 and 34 Degrees Celsius are forecast out to Thursday in Hawke’s Bay.

Its been a scorcher of a day, with new maximum December temperatures provisionally set in Tauranga and Whitianga.

Whitianga was particularly notable, smashing the previous December record of 28.8°C, which was set in 1998, by 2.1°C! pic.twitter.com/SwnV1Lypqc — MetService NZ (@MetService) December 7, 2025

Hawke’s Bay’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr Matt Radford, said while kiwis may welcome a run of hot weather, the heat can affect everyone and overheating can be fatal.

“It’s especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars.

“While we are all vulnerable to hot temperatures, some people are particularly at risk. This includes the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant, people suffering from chronic, acute and severe illness,” he said.

On Sunday in Tauranga and Whitianga new maximum December temperatures were set – Whitiangaclimbed ot 30.9 degrees, smashing the previous December record of 28.8 degrees which was set in 1998, by 2.1 degrees celsius. And Tauranga reached 31.2 degrees celsius. Rotorua also had its 4th hottest December day on record, of 28 degrees.

A heat alert from MetService has been issued for Hawke’s Bay, warning residents to take care – especially babies, infants and older people.

“International research shows that extreme heat and heatwaves can cause illness and death, but effective planning and actions can readily reduce its effects on health,” MetService said.

Tips for managing in hot weather events

[L1]If you feel dizzy, weak or have an intense thirst or headache you may be dehydrated. [L2]Drink water and rest in a cool place. Seek help if symptoms persist. [L3]If you are experiencing painful muscle cramps, your body may need electrolytes as well as fluid. [L4]Drinking oral rehydration solutions or zero sugar sports drinks may help. [L5]Seek medical advice if heat cramps last for more than one hour.

Keeping yourself and others safe in hot weather

[L1]Drink plenty of water – try to drink two litres per day [L2]Stay out of the sun [L3]Have plenty of cold drinks [L4]If you need to be in the heat, stay in the shade where possible [L5]Avoid drinking alcohol, caffeine, and hot drinks [L6]Use sunscreen and wear a hat [L7]Dress yourself and children in light clothing, cool cottons and natural fabrics are best [L8]Avoid extreme physical exertion [L9]People and pets should not be left in stationary vehicles [L10]Take a cool shower of bath

