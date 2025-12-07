Wellington On a Plate, Beervana deliver $10m boost to capital’s economy

Source: Radio New Zealand

This year’s Visa Wellington On a Plate (WOAP) and Beervana festivals delivered a $10 million boost to the capital’s economy.

The economic impact of the event came from ticket sales, visitor nights, burgers purchases, and out-of-town visitor spending throughout both festivals, according to data from WellingtonNZ, WOAP and industry reporting.

Out-of-town visitor spending also jumped 44 percent in September at venues which had been Burger Wellington finalists.

Wellington Mayor Andrew Little said the results reinforced the crucial role events played in the city’s economic and cultural vitality.

“This significant injection into the local economy is welcome news – especially for our hospitality sector – and contributes meaningfully to revitalising our CBD.

“The festivals showcase culinary creativity, innovation, and the sheer joy of sharing good food with friends and whānau,” he said.

Heidi Morton, general manager events and experiences at WellingtonNZ, said that as the nation’s culinary capital, it was great to see the ongoing creativity and innovation from Wellington’s hospitality industry during WOAP and Beervana.

“Wellington is known nationwide as having a fantastic food and beverage offering to delight all tastes and budgets, and these two festivals really help bring that unique offering to life,” she said.

“The increase in out-of-region visitor nights during these festivals shows their appeal beyond Wellington, and that brings greater opportunity for economic benefit to the region across industries – including accommodation, retail and transportation.”

