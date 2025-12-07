Wellington braces for influx of visitors for ‘Avatar’ premiere, cricket

Source: Radio New Zealand

By Noam Mānuka Lazarus, Massey University journalism student

A star-studded array of celebrities are landing in Wellington next weekend, as the city lights up with events.

With cruise ships also due to bring thousands to the capital, Wellington City Council said the two days of 13/14 December would be a huge boost for the local economy, hospitality and screen sectors.

The Australasian premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash will held on Saturday, 13 December, with stars Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Sam Worthington and Jemaine Clement, as well as film-maker James Cameron, walking the red carpet outside the Embassy Theatre.

The council said Courtenay Place and surrounding areas would get a “spring clean” for the impending global attention and for the holiday season.

Pedestrians should take extra care, as temporary bus stops and diversions were put in place, and drivers should reconsider routes and modes of transport during the events.

Christmas in the Quarters at Waitangi Park will also begin at 11am Saturday and Te Papa’s Breathe/Mauri Ora digital art experience will open.

Meanwhile, the second Black Caps v West Indies test match begins on Wednesday, 10 December, at the Basin Reserve.

WellingtonNZ chief executive Mark Oldershaw said the Avatar franchise alone had contributed $1.1 billion to New Zealand’s economy over the past eight years.

“What a weekend ahead!” Oldershaw said. “With the Basin Reserve just a short stroll from the premiere venue – the Embassy Theatre – cricket fans can walk straight from the final session of the day’s play to spot celebrities on the red carpet, enjoy dinner in the city, soak up the electric atmosphere and head off to carols in Waitangi Park.”

Mayor Andrew Little said there would be something for everyone.

“I encourage everyone to head into Wellington and get amongst the exciting atmosphere, and support our local shops and hospo, while you’re there,” he said.

