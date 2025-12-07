Weather: Heavy rain, gales to hit South Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Fiordland, with up to 150mm of rain and thunderstorms predicted on Sunday morning.

“Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h expected, mainly Sunday evening. Minimal chance of upgrading to a red warning,” the forecaster said.

The orange-level warning was in place for between 9am on Sunday and 2am on Monday.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions [are] possible.”

Another orange-level warning was in place for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from Sunday evening through to early Monday morning.

“Expect 90 to 120mm of rain about the main divide, and 50 to 80mm within 15km farther east. Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h expected about the divide with possible thunderstorms.

“Freezing level above 3000 metres. Minimal chance of upgrading to a red warning.”

A strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country was in place for Sunday afternoon, with severe gale-strength northwesterlies expected.

“Damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures possible,” MetService said. “Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

That was forecast to begin around 1pm and last until early Monday.

A strong wind watch was in place for Fiordland, Southern Lakes and parts of Southland and Central Otago from midday Sunday through to early Monday.

