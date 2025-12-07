NZ Breakers surge into ANBL playoff contention with win over Tasmania JackJumpers

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

The NZ Breakers have continued their mid-season surge to overcome the Tasmania JackJumpers 99-86 at Auckland’s Spark Arena, moving the home team into ANBL playoff contention for the first time.

Their fourth win in five games sees the Breakers leapfrog Tasmania into the top six.

Picking up where they left off against Sydney Kings on Wednesday, they powered out of the blocks, scoring the first nine points of the contest and quickly opening up a double-figure advantage.

The margin reached 17 points in the dying seconds of the opening quarter, and although Tasmania made inroads, closing within two, the home side were 52-41 up at half-time.

Both NBA prospect Karim Lopez and Tall Blacks star Sam Mennenga brought up three personal fouls before the break, and had to start the third period on the bench.

Americans Rob Baker (13 points) and Izaiah Brockington (16 points) led all scorers, while the return of Tai Webster – an injury replacement for Izayah Le’afa – added some spark.

The Breakers have made an art form of blowing big leads this season, so no advantage was safe.

Lopez came off the bench and dropped a three-pointer with his first touch, while Mennenga threw down a massive dunk on counterpart Will Magnay, completing the three-point play from the free-throw line.

Still trailing by 10 entering the final quarter, the JackJumpers remained in contention, but could not quite bridge the gap.

When Breakers guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright picked the pocket of American Tyger Campbell for a steal and easy lay-up, the margin was back out to 12 points with five minutes remaining.

The formula became 13, with three minutes left, but still time for nerves among home fans.

Tasmania closed within single figures, but a dagger three from Jackson-Cartwright with 1m 40s on the clock finally gave his team some comfort, before he found Lopez for the cherry on top beyond the arc.

Jackson-Cartwright amassed 16 points and 12 assists, while Brockington finished with a game-high 22 points. American forward Bryce Hamilton led Tasmania with 21 points.

The Breakers travel to South East Melbourne Phoenix next Saturday.

