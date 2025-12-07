Man charged with murder after Mt Wellington stabbing

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Felix Walton

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder, after the death of a man in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington on Friday.

The injured man turned up at a medical centre on Lunn Avenue with critical stabbing wounds.

He died in hospital. Police said he had earlier been involved in a fight.

One man faces murder and other charges, and will appear in court tomorrow.

Police are still looking for others they believe were involved.

Published by Radio New Zealand