Four injured after vehicle hits tree in Whatatutu

Source: Radio New Zealand

St John

File photo.

Four people have been taken to Gisborne Hospital, after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Whatatutu.

Police said they were notified of single vehicle crash on Mangamaia Road at about 3.40pm Sunday.

The crash occurred on private property, with police on site reporting the vehicle hit a tree.

St John said two patients in a moderate condition and two patients in a minor condition were transferred to Gisborne Hospital.

Four ambulance vehicles responded to the crash.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand