Australia beat England by eight wickets in second Ashes test, lead series 2-0

Source: Radio New Zealand

Australia beat England by eight wickets in the second Ashes test in Brisbane on day four on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Australia, who won the series-opener in Perth by eight wickets, need only draw the next test in Adelaide to retain the urn.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

DAVE HUNT

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand