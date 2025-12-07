‘Anytime he had a word that he didn’t know, we would write a song’

When musician Steph Brown’s son Freddie was having a battle learning how to spell a tricky word, she invoked the shouty power of the Ramones to help.

“I was like, oh, I’ll just write you a song to remember it. And he really liked the Ramones at the time, so I wrote him this chorus that was like B E C A! U! S! E! It was like this Ramones-y thing.”

Soon Freddy was spelling ‘because’ without any trouble, she says, thanks to the song ‘Because’. He wasn’t the only one who loved it – the tune also won the APRA Children’s Award for Best Song for Primary Age Kids.

