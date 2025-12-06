Workers injured by chemical leak at Taumarunui transfer station

Source: Radio New Zealand

An unknown chemical has injured two workers and forced the closure of Taumarunui Transfer Station, after it was left for recycling.

The liquid was in unlabelled containers that ruptured in the plastics recycling, burning one worker’s arm, and exposing another staff member to fumes that irritated their eyes and throat, Ruapehu District Council said.

The incident happened on Tuesday, 25 November, the council said.

On Friday, six people, including five children, were hospitalised with chemical burns in Christchurch, after a sterilising chemical was mistakenly used on a slip and slide at a childcare company.

Ruapehu District Council said the Taumarunui workers were exposed to the chemical, when they were packing the plastics to be moved off-site.

“The Taumarunui Fire Brigade’s hazardous materials team attended the scene, and safely collected and contained the substance in a sealed container.

“The chemical was believed to have been an acid, but without any labelling, its exact nature remains unknown.”

The transfer station had since re-opened, but the incident was a reminder to take care, when disposing of chemicals, the council said.

It had processes for staff to safely dispose of chemicals at both the Taumarunui or Ohakune transfer stations, and said anyone with concerns about chemicals or with unknown chemicals, should contact the council, or speak to the staff at the transfer stations.

“This was a major health and safety incident that could have been completely avoided,” Ruapehu District Council solid waste manager Anne Marie Westcott said.

“Unlabelled or partially full chemical containers pose a serious threat, not only to our staff, but also to the environment, if they make their way into waterways. We need the community’s support to keep everyone safe.”

The council issued a list of how to correctly dispose of chemicals, including to keep labels on chemical containers, ensure containers are empty before putting them in the recycling or rubbish, never putting unidentified liquids into recycling or rubbish, and treating unidentified liquids with extreme caution.

