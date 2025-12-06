Weather: MetService issues orange wind, rain warnings for parts of South Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService

Severe weather alerts have been issued for overnight into Sunday, for a front moving onto the South Island accompanied by heavy rain and northwest gales, before it is expected to weaken over central New Zealand on Monday, MetService says.

An orange heavy rain warning was in place for Fiordland for the period from 2am Sunday through to 2am Monday, and for the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers from 7pm Sunday until the early hours of Monday morning.

The Canterbury High Country had an orange high wind warning, to come into effect from midday Sunday, through to 4am Monday, where people can expect severe gale northwesterlies gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places, MetService said.

New Severe Weather Watches and Warnings have been issued. To find out the details as well as keep up to date go the Warnings page on the MetService website:https://t.co/HZ2TSD5rV7 pic.twitter.com/eCXThSsnn4 — MetService NZ (@MetService) December 6, 2025

Damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures was possible, and driving could be difficult under those conditions, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, it said.

“Prepare your property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds. Drive cautiously.”

Elsewhere across Te Waipounamu, yellow heavy rain and strong wind watches were in place.

From 8pm Sunday, the ranges of Westland were due periods of heavy rain, which could approach warning criteria, MetService said.

Fiordland, the Southern Lakes, and parts of Southland and Central Otago could expect Northwest winds from midday Sunday until 2am Monday, which could approach severe gales in some exposed places, MetService said.

Both watches had a moderate chance of upgrading to a more serious orange warning.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand