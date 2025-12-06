The Ashes live: Australia v England – second test, day three

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the action, as the second match in the five-test series between arch rivals Australia and England continues at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 and have not lost to England at the Gabba since 1986.

First ball on day three of the day-night encounter is at 5pm NZT.

DAVE HUNT

