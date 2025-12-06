MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustraliaCrimeCTFDJFEntertainmentFisheriesHousingKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandScienceTechnologyTransportVehicles Tammy Davis on co-creating ‘Outrageous Fortune’ character Munter By MIL OSI - December 6, 2025 0 1 Source: Radio New Zealand For five years, Tammy Davis played hapless handyman Jared ‘Munter’ Mason on the local comedy drama series Outrageous Fortune. With people under 40 recognising him as a former George FM breakfast host and people over 40 remembering him as Munter, the father-of-three says he now gets approached by Kiwis of all ages. “I’ve got this massive range of people who’ve kind of welcomed me into their homes and into their hearts, so that’s cool,” Davis tells RNZ’s Music 101. Music 101 presenter Kara Rickard with New Zealand actor, director and broadcaster Tammy Davis (Ngāti Rangi, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi). So’omalo Iteni Schwalger – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand