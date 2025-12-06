Extra police in Auckland suburbs as homicide investigation continues

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Felix Walton

Extra police are on duty in two Auckland suburbs throughout Saturday, as an investigation into a fatal stabbing is underway

A homicide investigation was launched when an injured man arrived at a medical centre in Mt Wellington on Friday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the man was stabbed during a fight with people in a hatchback vehicle on Harris Road.

“During this altercation, the victim has sustained stabbing injuries before both parties left the scene,” Beard said.

After suffering multiple stab wounds, the man arrived at a medical centre on Lunn Avenue around 12.15pm.

He was then quickly taken to Auckland Hospital, where he died Friday afternoon.

Beard has asked anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

