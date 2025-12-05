Waimata Gemstone Bay track reinstatement commencing

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 05 December 2025

The construction team will be onsite all week, and then back on 19 January to complete the work.

The stairs were extensively damaged by the extreme weather events of summer 2023, which also resulted in the closure of other tracks around the wider Mautohe Cathedral Cove area on Coromandel’s east coast.

The track has a special role for marine reserve education use.

DOC’s Coromandel Operations Manager Nick Kelly says the old stairs down to the beach were ripped from their foundations and twisted during the weather event which closed the reserve.

“There’s always going to be a risk of storm surges at this site, so we’ve relocated the stairs, and the design and construction will be done in a way which ensures impacts are minimised and the stairs can be relatively easily replaced,” Nick says.

“There will also be a new section of track taking visitors away from a part of the reserve where we have a known landslide risk.”

Nick said the local community had been patient while DOC worked through the planning, funding, design and construction of the new track and stairs.

“This has always been a very popular place for locals. They have a strong sense of ownership and get great enjoyment from Waimata Gemstone, so we do want to acknowledge their connection to the place and the fact they’ve been waiting to enjoy it again.”

Waimata Gemstone Bay is part of Te Whanganui-o-Hei Marine Reserve. The reserve protects a wide range of habitats from sandy flats to rocky reefs, offering great snorkelling and diving. Visitors to the reserve can also enjoy swimming, kayaking and the fascinating coastal geology.

The Te Whanganui o Hei Marine Reserve Trust organises education programmes for local school children to visit site and learn about marine and coastal species and conservation. The bay also offers land-based access to snorkelling – which makes it very affordable as a day trip for visitors and locals.

In September, more than 300 native trees were planted at Waimata Gemstone as part of a collaborative effort under Destination Hauraki Coromandel’s Good For Your Soul initiative.

The track to nearby Stingray Bay will not be reinstated, but the bay can be accessed by boat. Visitors planning this should check tides, weather and sea conditions before making the trip.

