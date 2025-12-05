State Highway 2 north of Dannevirke closed after truck crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

State Highway 2 north of Dannevirke is closed following a crash involving a truck.

Police said the crash near Okane Road in Matamau was reported just before 10am.

Fire and Emergency confirmed a truck was involved, and said its crews helped free the driver who was trapped. Crews are still on scene assisting police.

St John has a helicopter and two ambulances at the scene, and said one person with serious injuries is being flown to Palmerston North Hospital.

Police said drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand