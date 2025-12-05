Is our attitude towards nudity changing?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Recently, Lisa McMillan observed something that hints at the change she believes is happening with New Zealand’s perceived conservatism regarding public nudity.

She was at an Auckland harbour beach not known for nude use, and there he was: a naked man walking the beach holding a baby. Perhaps the baby made the man’s nakedness more acceptable, McMillan pondered, but still there they both were in their birthday suits in the middle of the day with other beachgoers around.

“I was like, wow, I don’t think that’s actually something half a decade ago people would have really accepted.

There are designated nude beaches in New Zealand, but nude sunbathers tend to congregate at a few secluded beaches like Auckland’s Ladies Bay Beach.

