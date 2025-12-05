Further appeal for information following fatal crash, Tāneatua

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Acting Inspector Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander:

Police investigating a fatal crash in Tāneatua are seeking further information from members of the public who witnessed the crash, or any movements leading up to the crash, to assist with our enquiries.

Prior to the crash, Police can confirm the red Honda Accord was observed travelling on Reid Road in excess of the speed limit.

A Police vehicle travelling the other direction observed the vehicle at speed, however was unable to locate the vehicle as it travelled towards White Pine Bush Road.

Police believe there were two other vehicles near or on the Pekatahi Bridge at the time of the crash, and we’d like to speak to the occupants of those vehicles to understand what they saw.

Additionally, we’re still seeking information from anybody who saw a red Honda Accord travelling in and around Tāneatua between 5:30pm and 6pm on Tuesday 2 December.

If you have information, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 251202/5566.

