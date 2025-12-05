Breaking Language Barriers: How SIM Prepares Students for International Success

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2025 – Language should never stand in the way of ambition. At the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), English proficiency is more than an entry requirement, it is the foundation for success in global education and careers. In today’s interconnected world, English opens doors to world-class learning and international opportunities. For students coming to Singapore, mastering English means more than meeting admission criteria. It ensures confidence in diverse classrooms and readiness for global workplaces. SIM provides comprehensive pathways to help every learner overcome language barriers and thrive.

Why English Matters

English is the universal language of education and business. For students aspiring to study in Singapore, a leading hub for international education. Proficiency in English ensures they can engage confidently in lectures, collaborate effectively on projects, and access global resources. It is not just about passing exams, it is about thriving in a multicultural learning environment and preparing for international careers.

SIM’s Standards for Excellence

Applicants to SIM and its universities partner must demonstrate English proficiency through internationally recognized tests, with requirements varying by programme. For complete requirements, reach out to SIM Counsellor for programme-specific advice via email address study@sim.edu.sg.

Australia

Monash College (Foundation Year) requires IELTS 5.5 (no band below 5.0) and does not accept TOEFL Special Home Edition or PTE-A Online. Minimum of D for GCE O Level and E for GCE A Level.

RMIT University programmes generally require IELTS 6.5 (no band below 6.0) or TOEFL iBT 79, with PTE-A equivalents.

University of Wollongong degrees require IELTS 6.0 for computing and business programmes and 6.5 for psychology, with TOEFL and PTE-A equivalents.

United States

University at Buffalo requires either IELTS 6.5 or TOEFL 550/iBT 79 or Duolingo 110 or SAT 1 ERWS 550 or ACT English & Reading 20. Minimum of C6 for GCE O Level.

United Kingdom

University of Birmingham requires IELTS 6.5 (with component minimums) or TOEFL iBT 88. Minimum of C6 for GCE O Level.

University of London degrees and Goldsmiths require IELTS 6.0, while its International Foundation Programme needs IELTS 5.5.

LSE Certificate of Higher Education requires IELTS 6.0 or TOEFL iBT 87.

University of Stirling requires IELTS 6.0 or TOEFL iBT 87. Minimum of C6 for GCE O Level.

Bridging the Gap

While many local students meet English requirements through prior education, SIM ensures international learners or those from non-English-speaking backgrounds receive the support they need. The Certificate in English Language (CEL) programme builds essential skills in listening, reading, speaking, and writing, helping students transition smoothly into diploma or foundation programmes.

CEL offers three levels comprising of Pre-Intermediate, Intermediate, and Upper-Intermediate, each lasting about three months full-time. Placement is based on IELTS, TOEFL, PTE scores or SIM’s English Placement Test. Beyond theory, CEL focuses on practical communication, preparing students for academic success and real-world interaction. This programme reflects SIM’s commitment to inclusivity and global readiness because language should never be a barrier to education or opportunity.

Empowering Global Learners

SIM stands as one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions, offering over 140 academic programmes in collaboration with top universities from the UK, US, Australia, and Europe. These programmes are designed to equip students with both academic knowledge and practical skills for the future of work.

Beyond academics, SIM emphasizes employability and international readiness through initiatives such as Career Connect, which provides internships, networking opportunities, and industry engagement, and CareerSense, an AI-powered career planning tool. Students also enjoy a vibrant campus life with more than 70 student clubs, fostering leadership and cross-cultural collaboration

With a global alumni network spanning over 40 countries, SIM graduates gain lifelong access to career support, professional development, and networking opportunities, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving job market

Language should never stand in the way of ambition. With SIM’s comprehensive suite of programmes, ranging from diplomas to degrees and professional qualifications, learners gain access to the tools, resources, and pathways needed to thrive in today’s globalized world

