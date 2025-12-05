Boil water notice for Paihia to continue until at least Monday

Source: Radio New Zealand

Paihia’s boil-water notice will continue at least until Monday, the Far North District Council says.

Residents in Paihia as well as Waitangi, Ōpua, Haruru and Te Haumi have been told to boil tap water for at least a minute before drinking it or cooking with it.

The notice was issued on Thursday afternoon after testing showed E coli bacteria in the water above permitted levels.

The council said tests had to come back clear for three days in a row before the boil water notice could be lifted.

The results of Friday’s water tests were not known.

A reservoir at Te Haumi, just south of Paihia, had been isolated to prevent any risk of wider contamination while testing continued.

The council said anyone in the affected area who developed gastroenteritis symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea, should seek medical advice.

Meanwhile, Kaikohe’s town supply was restored around noon on Friday after an outage caused by a burst water main earlier in the day.

A number of schools closed for the day due to the lack of running water, including Northland College and Kaikohe East School.

