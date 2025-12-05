Air NZ cabin crews may strike in week before Christmas

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Dan Cook

The union for Air NZ cabin crew is defending the timing of strike activity planned for eight days before Christmas.

Some cabin crews will walk off the job on December 18, although a strike this coming Monday has been called off.

E tū National Secretary Rachel Mackintosh told Morning Report domestic, trans-Tasman and Pacific crews were still waiting on a deal, however regional and long haul cabin crews were set to vote on their most recent offer – which the union had recommended they accept.

“Because progress is being made, those crew have lifted the strike for next Monday,” she said.

“But what they’ve seen is that putting pressure on Air New Zealand by putting on a strike notice, that’s was really the thing that made a difference for the other two crew.”

The union had originally said any strike action would not fall in the seven days before Christmas – and this strike did not break that promise, at eight days out.

Mackintosh said by law, the union had to give two weeks’ notice, which meant their earliest possible strike date was December 18.

“We just really urge Air New Zealand to sharpen their pencils and continue to work with us.”

Air New Zealand chief people officer Nikki Dines previously said discussions with the union had been constructive and were progressing well.

“We’re hopeful we’ll reach agreement and have all bargains in a position for our cabin crew to vote as soon as possible,” she said on Thursday.

“At this stage, there is no change to our flight schedule and our focus remains on reaching agreement with E tū and avoiding strike action entirely.”

The airline originally estimated strikes across all of its fleets could affect somewhere between 10-15,000 customers.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand