Weather News – Heat returns to the east – MetService

Source: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 4th – Monday 8th December – Heat returns to the east.



Yesterday (Wednesday) the North Island saw wet and wild weather as an active low-pressure system crossed overhead.

The North Island had more than 17,000 lightning strikes overland.

The region with the most was Bay of Plenty with around 3,800 strikes.

The highest intensity rainfalls recorded were 43mm/h in Matamata, 37mm/h near Devonport in Auckland and 31.9mm/h in Gisborne.

Most regions will see the sun come out this weekend, especially in the North Island as high pressure builds and brings settled weather. The weekend will be more of a rollercoaster for the South Island.

MetService has a Strong Wind Watch for Southland, Otago and Canterbury High Country south of Aoraki / Mount Cook on Friday. Gusts of 100km/h can be expected, especially inland.

These northwesterly winds will also drive up the temperature for eastern regions. Christchurch, Ashburton, and Oamaru will all crack 30°C on Friday, and a MetService Heat Alert will be in place for Oamaru. Saturday will be more temperate in these regions, then the northwesterly returns on Sunday to bring the heat back.

In the North Island, the heat will be more persistent. Gisborne, Napier and Hastings are forecast to exceed 30°C on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The West Coast will see a sprinkling of showers on Saturday, but more substantial rain arrives in the west and south of the South Island on Sunday. This band of rain moves north on Monday, weakening as it travels. The North Island remains out of reach and dry on Monday.

MetService Meteorologist Michael Pawley details “Saturday will be the pick of the days this weekend in the South Island; perfect timing for runners to complete the Kepler Challenge and be off the mountain before the rain rolls in overnight.”

