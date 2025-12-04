The Ashes live: Australia v England – second test, day one

Source: Radio New Zealand

Australia sprung a surprise by dropping veteran spinner Nathan Lyon and picking Michael Neser in a four-prong seam attack for the second Ashes test starting in Brisbane on Thursday.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first.

Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 after winning the series-opener in Perth by eight wickets.

First ball is at 5pm NZT.

AFP / Saeed Khan

