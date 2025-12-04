Secondary teachers vote to accept government’s latest collective agreement settlement

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

Secondary teachers have voted to accept the government’s recent settlement of their collective agreement.

It includes a 4.6 percent pay increase over two years, raises allowances for teachers in management or special roles, and monetary and time allowances for people responsible for overseeing NCEA assessments.

A $1 million per year fund will also be available for professional learning and development for teachers.

However, the Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) said it was disappointing that the Public Service Commissioner did not address members’ claims for pastoral care staffing for students.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand