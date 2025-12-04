Major Lower Hutt road closed for hours as fuel truck hits building

Source: Radio New Zealand

X / NZ Transport Agency

A fuel truck has collided with a building on Lower Hutt’s Rutherford Street, seriously injuring one person, RNZ understands.

Rutherford Street, between Melling Link and Connolly Street, is closed after the single-vehicle crash about 5.30am on Thursday.

Motorists heading into Lower Hutt cannot turn left off the Melling Bridge, police said.

Police said the bridge is expected to be closed until about 9.30am and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency told RNZ they were no longer in attendance, but they had assisted with removing the driver from the truck.

SH2 MELLING – CRASH – 6:55AM, THU 4 DEC Due to a crash, access to and from the Melling Link Bridge is now CLOSED. Road users are advised to use an alternate route and take extra care. ^JP pic.twitter.com/JMQP2k2Our — NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi – Wellington (@nztawgtn) December 3, 2025

