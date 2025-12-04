Google’s top New Zealand searches of 2025 revealed

Source: Radio New Zealand

Labubu. Viral ice cream. Tom Phillips, wind warnings, and how to make butter.

Google has announced the top trending searches for New Zealand in 2025, and it’s a snapshot of the wild, weird year that’s nearly over.

The single biggest search term in Aotearoa this year had little to do with New Zealand – it was the American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was not well known here before his death in September.

But right up there in the top ten were also the death of Tom Phillips after a four-year search for the missing man and his children, weather events like Cyclone Alfred and the long-dead American serial killer Ed Gein, subject of a popular Netflix series.

Oh, and the All Blacks. There’s always the All Blacks.

Google New Zealand’s communications and public affairs manager Carrie Jones told Morning Report the results provided interesting data about what Kiwis are thinking about.

“This list of top trending searches spanned pop culture, lifestyle, sports, news – and they’re the queries that had the greatest spike in interest this year as compared to last year.

“So they give us a really good insight into what Kiwis were curious about.

“This year the searches paint a picture of a population that was pragmatic, hyper-vigilant and digitally aware.

“One thing that is consistent year on year is we are sports mad and the All Blacks are actually the most-referenced search term of the past five years.”

When it came to Kiwi searches, boxer Joseph Parker, ACT Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden, former Green MP Benjamin Doyle, singer Lorde and F1 driver Liam Lawson were among the top queries.

Celebrities who passed away in 2025 were also frequently searched, such as Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Hackman and Diane Keaton.

Another hot spot in the top 10 was health searches.

“Interestingly in our overall searches list we saw searches for COPD treatment and osteoporosis treatment, perhaps showing Kiwis taking health matters into their own hands,” she said.

Jones said Google has also seen a sharp increase in people using search as a real-time safety tool for events like cyclones, tsunami warnings and storms.

“Our desire for information about these immediate weather hazards has never been more pronounced.”

“Kiwis are searching for urgency around local matters such as wind warnings, rainfall warnings and tsunami warnings and also showing interest in engagement and political processes. So we saw searches for how to make a submission for the Treaty Principles Bill, for example.”

Jones said that last search showed a desire to participate rather than just gather information.

“We see a shift from lots of reading, maybe just looking for headlines, moving more to actionable paths to engagement. So, ‘how to make a submission to the Treaty Principles Bill’ shows Kiwis’ interest and a desire to be involved, rather than just participate and read.”

Google is also seeing a move to tools like visual search and its own AI fuelled searches. Jones acknowledged there were some concerns about the use of artificial intelligence.

“I think there is a natural scepticism of new technology. I think there is real excitement around the opportunity that AI can present and how it can make a real difference in our society, whether it’s through health care or across different industries.”

Kiwis were also keen to search for various viral trends like “Barbie AI” image generators or that “viral ice cream” or explaining that darned ‘six seven’ thing all the kids are talking about.

And with food, “There were two main flavours that came through our searches this year,” Jones said.

“So we had Dubai chocolate, pistachio cream and matcha coming through, people wanted to know how to make Dubai chocolate, how to make pistachio cream. That was sort of the unexpected flavour duo of 2025.”

Courtesy of Google, here’s the full lists of trends in New Zealand for 2025:

Overall searches

Charlie Kirk

COPD treatment

Osteoporosis treatment

Tom Phillips

All Blacks vs France

Ozzy Osbourne

Cyclone Alfred

Iran

Ed Gein

Club World Cup

Kiwis

Joseph Parker

Benjamin Doyle

Lorde

Liam Lawson

Daniel Hillier

Kai Kara France

David Nyika

Brooke Van Velden

Chris Wood

Stuart Nash

Deaths

Charlie Kirk

Tom Phillips

Michelle Trachtenberg

Gene Hackman

Hulk Hogan

Diane Keaton

Val Kilmer

David Lynch

Robert Redford

Jane Goodall

People

Belle Gibson

D4vd

Diogo Jota

Pope

Andy Byron

Luke Combs

Jimmy Kimmel

Tyler Robinson

Kendrick Lamar

Prince Andrew

Local moments

Wind warning

Rainfall warning

Tsunami warning

Thunderstorm warning

Cyclone Tam

Treaty Principles Bill Submission

Metallica Auckland

Tongariro Fire

Measles

Sail GP Auckland

Global moments

Cyclone Alfred

Iran

Day of the Dead

LA Fires

Labubu

Russia Earthquake

KPop Demon Hunters

Bianca Censori Grammys

67

Air India Crash

How to…

How to make butter

How to invest money in shares

How to make buttermilk

How to get rid of bed bugs

How to screenshot on Macbook

How to watch All Blacks vs France

How to soft boil an egg

How to say Happy Matariki in te reo Maori

How to clear cache on Chrome

How to calculate a tax refund

Definitions:

Plancha

Taki

Parens

Loris

Hubris

Atria

Ziti

Ouroboros

Orgo

Seitan

Internet trends/memes

Action Figure Trend

Mango Ice Cream

Barbie AI Trend

Revenge Saving Financial Trend

Peach Ice Cream

What is the 6 7 Trend

Squishy Toy Trend

Polaroid Trend

Starter Pack Trend

Sports events

Club World Cup

India vs England

Auckland FC

India vs Australia

Champions Trophy

New Zealand vs Pakistan

Super Rugby Fantasy

All Blacks vs Australia

New Zealand vs West Indies

