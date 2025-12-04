Compassionate change underway for stillbirth families

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has begun work on making the process of registering a stillbirth more compassionate and supportive for grieving parents, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says.

“Losing a baby is a heartbreaking experience. For too long, families have had no choice but to complete stillbirth registrations through the same online process designed for parents welcoming home a healthy newborn. That’s not good enough, we’ve heard from grieving families that it adds unnecessary pain at an already traumatic and distressing time,” Mr Doocey says.

Under current law, stillbirths must be officially registered, but the only available option has been the standard Birth Registration (BRO) form on the SmartStart website. This platform presents the same information and pathways used to register live births, which many families have described as upsetting and inappropriate in their circumstances.

Health NZ is now working with the Department of Internal Affairs on a new approach to enable parents to complete a stillbirth registration through the Whetūrangitia website, a dedicated space built specifically and compassionately to support families who have experienced baby loss.

“Whetūrangitia was created with compassion and cultural safety at its heart. Enabling parents to complete a stillbirth registration through this site will mean they can engage with a process that acknowledges their loss and helps connect them with appropriate services and support,” Mr Doocey says.

Health New Zealand will provide the funding to support DIA to build the technical and service changes required to make this possible, ensuring the process is sensitive, streamlined, and aligned with the information and guidance already hosted on Whetūrangitia.

“We’re committed to making sure parents who lose a baby are met with dignity, care, and the right support at every step. This change is a simple but meaningful way to reduce harm and show compassion at one of the most difficult times in someone’s life.”

Note to editors:

Every year in New Zealand, approximately 700 to 900 families experience perinatal loss, and an additional 13,000 to 15,000 families are affected by miscarriage before 20 weeks.



MIL OSI