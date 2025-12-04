‘All hell broke loose’: Caretaker describes moment tornado hit

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Rangitikei District Council

A man who was flipped twice in his caravan during a tornado that hit a rural Rangitīkei campground is going to be “traumatised for a little bit”.

Emergency services rushed to the campground in Dudding Lake on Wednesday after a tornado ripped through it at 12.36pm.

A fire truck was sent to the scene alongside ambulance staff who assessed four patients.

The campground’s caretaker, Lance Phillips, told Morning Report the man, Bill, was having a coffee with him just minutes before returning to his caravan and the tornado ripping through.

The weather was “quite fine” until it came over “really black” and a rumbling sound began, Phillips said.

“There was just this rumble … you could hear it before it hit. Then all hell broke loose,” he said.

“There was just this rumble, I suppose you could call it a rumble, you could hear it before it hit and then all hell broke loose. It’s really hard to describe, it’s just something out of the blue, it just hit. Like I said, all hell broke loose, chaos struck.”

Phillips said he was called by another camper who told him there was some damage in the campground and he was “dumbfounded” at the destruction that had occurred when he managed to get down there.

Supplied / Rangitikei District Council

He said Bill was sitting in his caravan at the time the tornado hit, causing the vehicle to flip twice. Bill crawled out a window, dazed, before being taken to hospital.

Phillips said he was back at the campground now but had not had any sleep.

“He’s going to be traumatised for a little bit and I don’t blame him.

Phillips said he was “coming right” and he had a lot of support around him, but it would play on his mind for some time.

The weather was still “pretty gusty” but nothing like yesterday.

“I can handle this wind,” he said, “I couldn’t handle that tornado”.

Supplied / Metservice

Weather watches remain

Weather watches remained in place for parts of the North Island after a stormy night for some regions on Thursday.

Heavy rain and powerful winds swept through Te Ika-a-Māui overnight.

MetService says the wettest areas included parts of Tai Rāwhiti, including Wharerata which has seen 57 millimetres of rain fall over the past 12 hours.

Rain is continuing to fall in Gisborne which has seen downpours of almost 40mm.

Strong gusts have also jolted exposed parts of Northland, Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Waiarapa and Wellington.

A much more settled day of weather today for most of us. However, still a windy one up the east coast this morning. https://t.co/4ELbMjDO7A — MetService NZ (@MetService) December 3, 2025

Winds of 142 kilometres an hour have been felt at Cape Turnagin.

“Many parts of Northland copped winds of over 100km/h,” Metservice said.

The strong wind watch for the upper North Island is due to expire at 7am, and Wairarapa’s at 8am.

Meanwhile, the watch for eastern areas of the Tararua District and Hawke’s Bay is expected to continue until 1pm.

More than 13,000 lightning strikes and 2 centimetre hailstones were recorded on Wednesday as torrential downpours swept the North Island.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand