A batch of Tom & Luke’s Low Carb Snacka Balls was recalled after plastic was found inside

Source: Radio New Zealand

SUPPLIED

A brand of snack balls is being pulled off shelves after plastic was found inside some of them.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said specific batches of Tom & Luke’s Low Carb Snacka Balls had been recalled due to the possible presence of hard plastic.

It said Chocolate Coated Cookies & Cream, Raspberry, and Hazelnut flavours had been affected.

SUPPLIED

NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said the products, which are sold in retail outlets and supermarkets, shouldn’t be eaten.

“You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Smartfoods Ltd to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” he said.

Arbuckle said Smartfoods Ltd was doing the responsible thing after customers had flagged small bits of plastic in their snack balls.

He said the source of the plastic appeared to be dried imported dates.

While unpleasant to bite down on, Arbuckle said those who had consumed the snack balls shouldn’t be too worried.

“What we’ve seen is very small pieces. If someone has eaten it and inadvertently consumed a piece they’re so small they’d pass through in the ordinary course of events.”

NZFS confirmed the products had been removed from shelves and that they’d also been exported to Australia.

It advised anyone who had eaten the products and were worried about their health to contact their health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand