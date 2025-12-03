Prisoner segragated after allegedly assaulting cellmate at Auckland’s Mt Eden Corrections Facility

Source: Radio New Zealand

A prisoner has been placed on directed segregation after allegedly assaulting his cellmate who remains in hospital with serious injuries.

It comes amid a Corrections review of a risk assessment tool used in deciding whether prisoners are suitable to share a cell, after two suspected murders in nine months.

Mt Eden Corrections Facility general manager Dion Paki confirmed to RNZ staff found a prisoner had been injured at 10.40am on Saturday.

“The prisoner was assessed by on-site medical and taken to hospital for further treatment, where he remains. The alleged perpetrator was immediately secured and placed on directed segregation.”

The prisoner was also subject to an internal misconduct charge.

Police were notified and attended the prison on Saturday. Corrections would carry out a review into the incident, including what risk assessments were done such as the Shared Accommodation Cell Risk Assessment (SACRA).

“Violence in prison is not tolerated and anyone who resorts to this behaviour will be held to account,” Paki said.

“Our staff manage some of New Zealand’s most dangerous people in a complex and challenging environment. Over 80 per cent of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories, and more than 90 per cent have had a lifetime diagnosis of a mental health or substance abuse disorder.

“The safety of our prisons is our absolute priority.”

RNZ earlier revealed there had been two suspected murders, both involving double-bunked cells, in nine months at Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

Corrections used the SACRA tool to review the compatibility of individuals before they were placed in a shared cell.

The SACRA tool identified key risk factors to consider before placing a person in a shared cell.

If a person was deemed not suitable to double bunk, a Not to Double Bunk (NTDB) alert was activated on their profile.

Corrections custodial services commissioner Leigh Marsh earlier confirmed he requested a review of the SACRA process which was under way.

“The review is in its early stages, so we have limited information to provide at this stage.

“However, we can confirm that our Custodial, Pae Ora and Intel teams will be considering the questions asked to inform suitability, the process to determine compatibility, and the review processes relating to SACRA. This will help inform what improvements can be made to the SACRA process.”

Corrections had also taken steps across all prison sites regarding shared cell risk assessments, including instructing that all assessments must be reviewed within 24 hours of completion to check whether any further or outstanding information had been received.

“This is because we often receive people from the courts late in the evening and information can sometimes be limited.”

